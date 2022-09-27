Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. State-University of South Carolina football game moved to Thursday

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler drops back to pass during the team's NCAA college...
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler drops back to pass during the team's NCAA college football game against Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The University of South Carolina is moving its game against South Carolina State University to Thursday night due to the threat of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the region.

Instead of happening Saturday at noon, the Gamecocks will take on the Bulldogs Thursday at 7 p.m. Television coverage of the game will be announced Tuesday.

FORECAST | The latest from News 12's First Alert weather team

All tickets for the Saturday game will be honored on Thursday night, according to officials.

In the game, South Carolina hopes to win back-to-back games in the same season for the first time since coach Shane Beamer’s first two games leading the program in 2021. A win for South Carolina State would be a tremendous upset and the Bulldogs’ first win over an FCS team.

Before deciding the reschedule the game, school officials had spoken with the office of Gov. Henry McMaster and other state agencies as well as state and local law enforcement who routinely help at games.

University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said he was confident they could safely host the game Thursday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

A planned reunion of the 2010-2013 football teams coached by Steve Spurrier was postponed.

MORE | High school football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian

“I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, the South Carolina State administration and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule,” Tanner said.

