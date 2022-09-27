Savannah murder suspects located, arrested in Augusta area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah police were asking for the public’s help finding two murder suspects who were thought to be in the CSRA since they’re from Sardis.

Cameron Keivon Dixon and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, both 20, are suspects in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright. They were wanted on charges of felony murder and armed robbery.

On Tuesday, officials announced both suspects were located.

Wilkerson was arrested in Allendale on Sept. 22. Dixon turned himself into the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 25. Both are awaiting extradition to Chatham County.

According to investigators, an additional suspect, Chrishon Justina Gilmore, 19, was arrested in Wrens on Aug. 26 in connection to this shooting and is in custody at the Chatham County jail.

All three suspects have been charged with murder and armed robbery.

Officers responded to Parker’s, 1976 E. Victory Drive, and discovered Bright, 28, outside the store suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

