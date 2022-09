WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College Police Chief has died over night in his home.

According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses.

Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.