It’s wedding season! Consider having this conversation before the big ‘I Do’

As more couples plan to tie the knot this year, financial experts recommend having the money talk first.

Northwestern Mutual Financial Planner Kasey Gartner suggests doing the following:

Be patient. Understand that talking about money can be an uncomfortable topic for you or your partner.

Communicate. Consider your partner’s needs and how you can support one another.

Don’t wait until after the wedding.

Be transparent about your personal finances, spending habits and debt obligations.

Consider having a regular money meeting where you can discuss your financial state and work out mutual goals you may have as a couple.

If you are struggling to talk about money with your partner, consider working with a marriage counselor, therapist, religious leader, financial advisor or other third party to act as a facilitator to that money conversation.

Keep a good mindset! Financial planning can be exciting when you work as a team.

