How region’s state and local leaders are getting ready for storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for all counties in the Peach State in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact later in the week.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, meanwhile, gave an update at 4 p.m. Tuesday on how the Palmetto State is preparing.

McMASTER’S UPDATE:

Although the remnants of the storm are only expected to reach the CSRA in a much-weakened state, we’re expected to feel some impact here later in the week. Many school districts are altering the football schedule so games won’t be played Friday night , and some are even changing class schedules.

Also, the University of South Carolina-S.C. State football game will be played Thursday instead of Saturday.

The storm on Tuesday tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane and left 1 million people without electricity , then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.

As Ian moves through Georgia beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout the Peach State, Kemp’s office said. His state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday and expire at midnight Friday.

Kemp’s declaration of an emergency follows his activation of a state emergency coordination center Monday morning, ensuring all relevant state, local, and federal agencies are closely coordinating on storm preparations and response.

Ian is now a Category 3 hurricane moving north at roughly 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. Further strengthening is expected, with Ian forecast to reach Category 4 status before slowly weakening Tuesday night and during its expected landfall tomorrow and Thursday over west-central Florida.

Starting Friday, Ian will likely impact southeastern Georgia as a tropical storm or tropical depression with heavy rainfall.

Although there is still uncertainty about its ultimate path on Friday and into the weekend, sustained winds of over 40 mph will be possible across all of Georgia on Friday and Saturday.

LOCAL ASSISTANCE The Blood Connection, which has a donation center in Augusta, said it’s joining preparedness efforts by sending blood products to blood centers in the storm’s path. The organization has sent more than 1,000 blood donations to blood centers in Florida.

Damaging winds will be possible statewide, even well away from the center of the storm, and downed trees and powerlines are possible statewide on Friday and Saturday. Widespread rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is also possible statewide, with 4 to 6 inches or more forecast in southeast Georgia. Flash flooding, power outages, and other dangerous situations are possible, especially in southeast Georgia.

Kemp urges all Georgians to remain weather-alert and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families.

Those in Ian’s path are encouraged to keep an eye on the forecast and visit https://gema.georgia.gov/hurricanes for tips.

In South Carolina

The South Carolina state government said residents should continue to monitor Ian because it could bring tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes to the state.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has notified key local and state agencies to be ready to respond if the need arises.

People in potentially vulnerable areas should review their plans and consider actions they will need to take if the storm threatens the state, state officials said. Everyone should keep track of the storm via local news media and follow updates from the National Hurricane Center, especially people in low-lying areas and along the coast.

“Much of what South Carolina experiences will depend on where and when Hurricane Ian makes landfall,” South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson said. “While we are not expecting the full force of a hurricane-strength storm, everyone in South Carolina, from the Upstate to the Midlands, the Pee Dee and the Lowcountry should be prepared to take personal safety precautions if advised to do so by your local emergency managers.”

The official 2022 South Carolina Hurricane Guide is available in English and Spanish at scemd.org.

