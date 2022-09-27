Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Experts say having a will critical to your family’s future

Only 33% of Americans have an estate plan according to a recent survey from Caring.com
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Having a will is one an overlooked step of life, according to a recent survey from Caring.com. Only 33% of Americans have an estate plan, even though experts said having a will is crucial to successful financial planning.

Patrick Hicks is the head of legal with Trust & Will, an online service that allows you to create estate plans, wills and or trust. Hicks said in the absence of a will family members could be confused or at odds over your estate.

In most states, you can have a will as young as 18 years old. Hicks explained that once you have a will it should be updated it regularly. Changes such as getting married, having a family, or other big life events could alter your plan.

Hicks also pointed out that making a will does not have to be expensive or time consuming. Online sites make it a little bit faster and cheaper, and you can create the estate plans on your own timeframe at sites like Trust and Will or LegalZoom.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah River
Name released for IRONMAN competitor who died
From left: Jamel Robinson and Marquis Devon Lee
New arrest made in Josey football homecoming shooting
Roderick Denzell Jenkins
Dispute over dog shooting blamed in Screven County killing
Ian intensifying on Monday
Ga., S.C. leaders brace for expected hurricane later this week
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending a “block...
Victims ID’d in deadly Jefferson County block party shooting

Latest News

FILE - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a...
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida
From left: Cameron Keivon Dixon and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson
Savannah murder suspects located, arrested in Augusta area
From left: Kinte Green, Roosevelt Demmons and Santana Mance
Third teen arrested in Laney football shooting
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Pro-Moscow officials: One occupied area votes to join Russia
Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. recalls various ready-to-eat meat products due to possible...
Ready-to-eat meats recalled due to possible listeria contamination