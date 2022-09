EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies just before midday Tuesday were in the area of Lisa Court and Red Leaf Way trying to find a man who ran on foot after a vehicle pursuit.

The suspect was identified by deputies as Andrew Michael Sorley.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

