Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be dropping to near 50 late tonight into early Tuesday. Winds will be light out of the north.

Sunny start Tuesday with high pressure building into the region. Highs on Tuesday will be cooler than average and stay in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

High level outflow clouds start to move over the CSRA Wednesday, but we will stay dry. Winds will get breezy Wednesday out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be cooler than average Wednesday with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid-70s.

Cloudy skies and breezy conditions Thursday, but still mostly dry. Temperatures will be in the low 50s early Thursday and only warm up to the low 70s for highs in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 12-18 mph.

Impacts from Ian are expected locally in the CSRA Friday through Saturday. We are expecting heavy rain both days that could lead to a low flash flood risk. Rain totals are expected to be between 2-3″ with isolated areas seeing 3″+. Max wind gusts for both days should top out near 40 mph, which could lead to isolated outages. If we do have severe weather from Ian, it would most likely be Saturday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

