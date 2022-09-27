Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Staying dry through Thursday. FIRST ALERT in effect Friday and Saturday for flood risk from Ian.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High level outflow clouds will be over the region this evening into tonight. Temperatures tonight will be dropping to near 50 by early Wednesday. Winds will be light out of the north.

High level outflow clouds start to move over the CSRA Wednesday, but we will stay dry. Winds will get breezy Wednesday out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be cooler than average Wednesday with lows near 50 and highs in the mid-70s.

Cloudy skies and breezy conditions Thursday, but still mostly dry. Temperatures will be in the low 50s early Thursday and only warm up to the low 70s for highs in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Impacts from Ian are expected locally in the CSRA Friday through Saturday. We are expecting heavy rain both days that could lead to a low flash flood risk. Rain totals are expected to be between 3-4″ with isolated areas seeing 4″+. Max wind gusts should top out near 45 mph Friday then less windy Saturday. Windy conditions combined with saturated soils could lead to isolated outages from a few trees coming down. If we do have severe weather from Ian, it would most likely be Saturday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Heavy rain could cause flooding issues Friday into Saturday as Ian moves through Georgia and South Carolina .(WRDW)
Heavy rain could cause flooding issues Friday into Saturday as Ian moves through Georgia and South Carolina .(WRDW)

