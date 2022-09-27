Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Community organizations prepare to help ahead of potential weather

By Nick Viland
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although we aren’t expecting to catch the brunt of the storm, local volunteers and power crews are getting ready to jump into action if needed.

“Our biggest hope would be that none of this is needed. Somehow it dissipates and goes on, but we don’t live on those kinds of hoops. We always want to be prepared,” said Executive Director of the American Red Cross of East Central Georgia Susan Ladreth-Everitt.

MORE | Schools shift football, class schedules as Hurricane Ian looms

Everitt says even if the storms never come it’ll come in handy down the road.

“Something is bound to happen at some point. We have ice storms. We have tornadoes. We have all kinds of things. You should always be prepared,” she said.

Georgia Power is stressing safety heading into the storms. With the potential for heavy rain and strong wind gusts, Georgia Power’s spokesperson Chad Nation says not to touch any power lines that may fall.

MORE | Ga., S.C. leaders brace for expected hurricane later this week

“Leave these to the professionals. Do not touch or do not go there. Any type of downed or fallen lines. You never know what’s going to be energized,” he said.

Georgia Power will be assessing the situation as the storm hits to see where to send crews. For the Red Cross, some crews have already deployed.

Everitt said: “People are working on the scene today, you know, and we’re looking at a day or two before we’ll physically be impacted. It’s all the preparations before any big event.”

After eight days of planning, the supplies are coming in to best help those in need once the storms hit.

“We’ve got trailers. We’ve got cards. We’ve got food. We’ve got water. We’ve got all the people coming in,” she sid.

MORE | Timing of Ian could cause damage to agriculture

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah River
Name released for IRONMAN competitor who died
From left: Jamel Robinson and Marquis Devon Lee
New arrest made in Josey football homecoming shooting
Roderick Denzell Jenkins
Dispute over dog shooting blamed in Screven County killing
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Gov. Kemp responds to White House question about Atlanta Braves name change
Ian intensifying on Monday
Ga., S.C. leaders brace for expected hurricane later this week