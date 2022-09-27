Community organizations prepare to help ahead of potential weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although we aren’t expecting to catch the brunt of the storm, local volunteers and power crews are getting ready to jump into action if needed.

“Our biggest hope would be that none of this is needed. Somehow it dissipates and goes on, but we don’t live on those kinds of hoops. We always want to be prepared,” said Executive Director of the American Red Cross of East Central Georgia Susan Ladreth-Everitt.

Everitt says even if the storms never come it’ll come in handy down the road.

“Something is bound to happen at some point. We have ice storms. We have tornadoes. We have all kinds of things. You should always be prepared,” she said.

Georgia Power is stressing safety heading into the storms. With the potential for heavy rain and strong wind gusts, Georgia Power’s spokesperson Chad Nation says not to touch any power lines that may fall.

“Leave these to the professionals. Do not touch or do not go there. Any type of downed or fallen lines. You never know what’s going to be energized,” he said.

Georgia Power will be assessing the situation as the storm hits to see where to send crews. For the Red Cross, some crews have already deployed.

Everitt said: “People are working on the scene today, you know, and we’re looking at a day or two before we’ll physically be impacted. It’s all the preparations before any big event.”

After eight days of planning, the supplies are coming in to best help those in need once the storms hit.

“We’ve got trailers. We’ve got cards. We’ve got food. We’ve got water. We’ve got all the people coming in,” she sid.

