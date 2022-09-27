Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta airport fire crews to conduct burn training this week

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Regional Airport Fire Department will be conducting live burn exercises this week as a training simulation.

It’ll take place from 1-5 p.m. and 7-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The burn exercise will include aircraft props designed provide a thorough training opportunity for the airport’s firefighters and those from surrounding agencies.

There will lots of smoke and emergency vehicles and personnel in the area, but the training will not impede road traffic or airline activity, the airport said.

