Area football games rescheduled in wake of Tropical Storm Ian

Under the Lights highlights
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Football games rescheduled in anticipation of tropical storm Ian.

Morgan County vs. ARC: Thursday 9/29 @ 7:30

Evans vs. Lakeside: Thursday 9/29 @7:30

Thomson vs. Josey: Thursday @ 7:30

Augusta Christian vs. Hammond: Thursday @7

Batesburg-Leesville vs Strom Thurmond: Thursday @ 7

Brunswick vs. Grovetown: Wednesday @ 5

Cross Creek vs. Harlem: Thursday @ 7:30

North Augusta vs South Aiken: Thursday @ 7:30

