Area football games rescheduled in wake of Tropical Storm Ian
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Football games rescheduled in anticipation of tropical storm Ian.
Morgan County vs. ARC: Thursday 9/29 @ 7:30
Evans vs. Lakeside: Thursday 9/29 @7:30
Thomson vs. Josey: Thursday @ 7:30
Augusta Christian vs. Hammond: Thursday @7
Batesburg-Leesville vs Strom Thurmond: Thursday @ 7
Brunswick vs. Grovetown: Wednesday @ 5
Cross Creek vs. Harlem: Thursday @ 7:30
North Augusta vs South Aiken: Thursday @ 7:30
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.