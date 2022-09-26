What the Tech: App of the Day, PhotoRoom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Anyone can take a great picture with their phone, but have you ever wondered why your friends’ photos often look better than yours?

It’s not the taking, it’s the editing. People who use their smartphone camera for business realize photos from their camera roll seldom look professional. There are many photo editing apps in both app stores but one is easier than the others. PhotoRoom is one of those apps with tools good photographers look for.

For one thing, it removes anything that’s distracting in the background.

If you want to make them stand out, just use the PhotoRoom app to remove everything in the busy background. It uses artificial intelligence to find the subject, in this case, people, and removes everything else in the shot.

It instantly creates a new image from that scan, so the only thing you see in the photo is the subject. To promote their business, we chose to keep the sign visible and blurred everything else.

We could also remove the background completely for a professional studio look. I can then place that photo in different frames and add text and stickers. PhotoRoom is especially popular with sellers on Poshmark and other online marketplaces.

We took a photo of a purse lying on a bed. PhotoRoom removed the comforter in the shot to make it appear the photo was taken in a studio on either a white, black, or purple background, or we could add other background images.

The results are a much more professional photo to add to the listing. It also creates terrific profile photos for LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

There’s a free version, but for more options, PhotoRoom has a subscription plan for those who use their smartphone camera to promote themselves or their business.

There are PhotoRoom apps for iPhones and Android devices. Subscriptions are $10/month or $70/year.

