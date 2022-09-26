Submit Photos/Videos
WATCH: Biden welcomes Braves to the White House

By Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is welcoming the Atlanta Braves to the White House on Monday.

Watch a stream of the event above.

The National League team is visiting the White House in celebration of its 2021 World Series victory.

They defeated the American League’s Houston Astros four games to two last fall.

It was Atlanta’s first World Series win since 1995.

