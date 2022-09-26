Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

UGA football player Javon Bullard arrested Sunday

Javon Bullard mugshot
Javon Bullard mugshot(ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football player Javon Bullard was arrested and charged after police say he was driving under the influence on Sunday morning.

According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, Bullard was booked into the jail around 5 a.m. after being arrested by University of Georgia police officials.

Bullard faces multiple other misdemeanor charges.

Bullard was eventually released on bond totaling $4,200.

According to Saturdaydownsouth, the University of Georgia Athletic Association released a statement regarding Bullard’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending a “block...
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Louisville block party
Alumni and fans comes together for football and food
Laney High community comes together for homecoming
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Orangeburg County traffic accident claims 1 person’s life
McCormick County Sheriff's Office
Drunk deputy rammed crash victims’ car, fired gun, officials say

Latest News

Brigadier General Paul Stanton, commanding general of Fort Gordon and the Cyber Center of...
One on One with Richard Rogers | Plans for Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center
One on One with Richard Rogers | Interview with Fort Gordon Commanding General
One on One with Richard Rogers | Interview with Fort Gordon Commanding General
Ironman 70.3 Augusta comes to an end
Ironman 70.3 Augusta comes to an end
Ironman 70.3
Ironman 70.3 Augusta comes to an end