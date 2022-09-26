Submit Photos/Videos
Tricare to leave nearly 15,000 pharmacies in Oct.

(WSAW)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The military’s healthcare program and government-managed health insurance, better known as Tricare, will be dropped from thousands of independent and community pharmacies.

According to Military.com, the change with take effect on Oct. 24, with 14,963 retail pharmacies no longer participating in the pharmacy network.

Defense Health Agency spokesperson Peter Graves released a statement following the announcement.

“Despite this change, the Tricare retail network will continue to meet or exceed Tricare’s standard for pharmacy access,” Graves said. “Beneficiaries will continue to have many convenient, local in-network options for filling their medications, including those beneficiaries in rural locations.”

The Military Officers Association of America says this change in coverage could affect almost 400,000 beneficiaries.

For more information, click here.

