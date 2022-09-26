Timing of Ian could cause damage to agriculture

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ian’s effects in our area could put some of our region’s biggest crops in jeopardy.

Almost everyone in South Georgia agriculture has their eyes on Ian and the path it takes and the potential damage it could do this late in the growing season.

Roughly a third of Bulloch County cotton sits exposed in the fields after farmers have begun spraying to kill off the leaves before harvest. At the same time, acres and acres of peanuts sit on top of the ground to dry before they’re picked. Locals say the crops can withstand a storm in August, but not this close to harvest.

“At this stage now, we don’t need, An inch or two, and we’re fine. But if we start getting a massive amount of water, it’s going to be troublesome for peanuts and cotton,” UGA Extension Service Bill Tyson said.

He says excessive rain can damage peanuts whether or not they’re still in the ground. The combo of rain and wind can wash away tons of cotton fiber per acre.

