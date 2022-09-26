Singular vehicle crash claims 1 person’s life in Orangeburg County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died in a singular vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Sunday at 5:03 p.m.

The car, a 2017 Ford Fiesta, was traveling north on Highway 601, five miles north of Orangeburg, when it crossed the center of the road, struck a tree and rolled over.

There was a 23-year-old male in the vehicle who was injured and taken to the hospital.

The identity of the decrease is unknown at this time.

The crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.