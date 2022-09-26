Submit Photos/Videos
One on One with Richard Rogers | Plans for Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center

By Richard Rogers
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta has a long history as a military town.

But sometimes we forget about the people in charge of the massive army post.

Brigadier General Paul Stanton is the commanding general of Fort Gordon and the Cyber Center of Excellence, and he stopped by to talk one on one with Richard Rogers about the Cyber Center.

