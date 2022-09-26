As national gas prices rise, we’re seeing a decline in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the longest gas price declines on record has come to an end after 14 consecutive weeks: The national average gas price Monday is $3.71 per gallon, up 3 cents from a week earlier.

But prices actually declined in the two-state region.

The average price Monday in Georgia is $3.12 per gallon, down 5 cents from a week earlier. As usual, Augusta drivers are getting an even better deal, with gas prices averaging $2.99 per gallon, down from $3.04 a week earlier.

In South Carolina, the average Monday is $3.22 per gallon, down from $3.26 a week earlier. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average Monday is $3.15 per gallon, down from $3.23 a week earlier.

Refinery issues are the reason some regions are seeing increases but others are seeing declines.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said.

GasBuddy says the disconnect will continue to grow larger and will likely remain inconsistent for the next few weeks.

“A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states – and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out,” De Haan said.

But AAA says Hurricane Ian isn’t expected to affect prices in Georgia because no refineries are in the storm’s path for now.

