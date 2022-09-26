Like other districts, Bamberg County tightens rules on students at games

BACMERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County is among the latest school districts in the CSRA to tighten rules on students attending football games.

The rules — launched after two shootings at Richmond County football gatherings — are a lot like ones adopted by several other districts across the region.

Announced as the district “is making every effort to provide the safest environments at athletic events for all in attendance,” here are the new rules:

All high school students, whether home or visitors, must have a school ID and a ticket to enter games.

If any personal items are carried in bags, the bags must be clear.

All students in eighth grade or below, home or visitors, must be accompanied by an adult over age 21 and must remain with the adult for the duration of the game.

All spectators must remain in the stands or designated standing areas.

Spectators can’t congregate at concessions or restrooms. While waiting, spectators should form a line.

Concession stands will close at the end of third quarter.

Spectators can’t bring food or drinks into gyms.

No one who leaves a game will be allowed to re-enter.

The rules were announced days after an argument on Sept. 16 at a Laney High School game in Augusta spilled into the parking lot, where shots were fired . The next day, two people were injured in a shooting at a Josey High School post-game homecoming tailgate party . In addition, a person brought a gun to the Hephzibah-Laney game earlier in the season.

Richmond and Columbia counties are among the two districts in the region that have not tightened rules on students coming to games.

Here’s a look at some of the districts across the region that have clamped down:

In Burke County , children under 14 aren’t allowed in the stadium “unless accompanied by a responsible adult.” Children are to remain with their parents during the game, and parents are asked to escort small children to and from the restrooms and concession area.

At Allendale-Fairfax High School games, students in eighth grade or below must be accompanied by and stay with a parent or guardian over age 21. Also, all fans must sit in the stands. No one will be allowed to walk or stand around during the game except for going to the restroom and/or the concession stand.

In McDuffie County – home of the two teens arrested in Friday’s shooting – anyone under 16 must be with an adult, and students must be in their seats unless heading to the restroom or the concession stand. That rule came on the heels of a young man being shot off school property in Thomson.

Aiken County schools adopted a so-called clear bag policy, meaning most items brought to athletic events must be inside a clear bag. Clear totes cannot be larger than 12 inches by 6 inches, by 12 inches. Small bags or clutches cannot exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Clear plastic bags cannot exceed a gallon size.



Jefferson County also recently updated its rules to require that items brought into stadiums be carried in clear bags only, so the contents will be visible. Also in that district, all patrons must remain seated in the stands during the game.

