Ironman 70.3 Augusta comes to an end

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Ironman triathlon is over now, but it’s one of the events competitors and spectators look forward to.

Downtown Augusta transformed as over 2,000 athletes swam, biked and hit the pavement Sunday.

The sun wasn’t even fully out as athletes from 33 countries started their race.

It was all smiles and tears of joy crossing the finish line as many say the faces across the finish line were the reason they pushed through.

As the sun rose above the Savannah River, the boats started cranking and athletes from all over dove into the water, including Sarah Bishop from northern Virginia.

“Today was super special, Bishop said. “I was second to last out of the swim and 11 place and I ran up to third place. So it was a really exciting day.”

She’s locked three years of Ironmans under her belt.

“I’ve never placed in the top three in the Ironman race, Bishop said. “And I just finally did what I knew I could do on the bike and run and so it really just all came together and worked out for me.”

Things worked out for Emmanuel Ruelis too.

“I did walk on the run I was hurting but I knew like it’s just one mile at a time I’m gonna go and get there,” Ruelis said.

After a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike ride and 13.1 mile run, the Charleston native said seeing his family waiting for him meant everything.

“It’s the world,” Ruelis said. “I mean it’s the reason I do this. One is to bring the family and visit another city and to show them that anything’s possible. You just got to put your mind to it.”

Smiles crossed the finish line, but it was the faces on the other side that shined brighter than the medals.

“It’s just another thing to make us proud,” Anna Maria West said. “And I mean, just the type of person that he is makes us proud, right to begin with. But this puts the icing on the cake.”

The sweetness of watching their son compete and win the ironman was a treat enjoyed by all.

“He gave me his flowers just now,” West said. “Usually I’m the lucky recipient of these when we get to watch him race at races that are close to him. So it’s always special.”

Race officials estimate anywhere between 300 to 400 more participants came out this year compared to last.

