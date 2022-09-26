Hundreds of animals rescued in S.C. dogfighting bust

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the takedown of a statewide dogfighting operation.

An operation involving state and federal law enforcement officers interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in Richland County on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, officers executed 23 search warrants at properties in Richland, York, Orangeburg, Clarendon, Lee and Sumter counties that were known dogfighting kennels or associated with dogfighting, according to officials.

In total, 305 dogs were rescued. Officials said 275 of those dogs were used in the fighting.

During the operation, officers seized around 30 firearms, $40,000 in cash and more evidence related to dogfighting.

More than 20 people were arrested for state charges relating to animal cruelty and dogfighting.

It’s a felony punishable by up to five years in federal prison to fight dogs or possess, train, sell, buy, deliver, receive or transport dogs intended for use in dogfighting.

The Humane Society and Bark Nation are assisting with animal handling and care of the seized dogs.

The Humane Society said in a statement that typical dogfighting injuries include severe bruising, deep puncture wounds and broken bones. Dogs used in these events often die of blood loss, shock, dehydration, exhaustion or infection hours or even days after the fight.

