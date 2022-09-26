Submit Photos/Videos
Gov. Kemp responds to Atlanta Braves name change at White House news conference

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For more than 50 years the Braves have called Atlanta home but some people believe it’s time for a change.

During a White House news conference Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned about the team name as the Braves visited the White House and President Joe Biden.

“We believe that it’s important to have this conversation, you know, and Native American and Indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation,” explained Jean-Pierre.

Gov. Kemp responded on Twitter saying in part quote “The Braves should always be the Atlanta Braves. Go Braves and Keep Choppin’!”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

