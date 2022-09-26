Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown

Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.

The sweet and emotional event moved people to tears.

Janice Rogers spoke with the young women and their principal this morning on Good Day Extra.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second year in a row, an IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta athlete dies
From left: Jamel Robinson and Marquis Devon Lee
New arrest made in Josey football homecoming shooting
Roderick Denzell Jenkins
Screven County slaying blamed on dispute over dog shooting
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending a “block...
Victims ID’d in deadly Jefferson County block party shooting
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

Latest News

How does local law enforcement handle missing persons cases?
How does local law enforcement handle missing persons cases?
How does local law enforcement handle missing persons cases?
Crews respond to landfill fire in Columbia County
fire
Sample & Son fire
For the second year in a row, an IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta athlete dies