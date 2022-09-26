Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia woman regains ability to hear after being deaf for 13 years

Wendy Weaver received a cochlear implant, and is enjoying life once again
CBS46 News at 9 p.m. (M-F PeachtreeTV) - VOD
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Since 2009, Wendy Weaver has had a hard time hearing due to a bad reaction to an antibiotic. The issue gradually progressed and got worse.

“Then I woke up one morning, Dec. 2, 2009. I woke up that morning and couldn’t hear at all,” she said.

Weaver said she knew it was time to get a cochlear implant. She had the surgery done at Emory University Hospital Midtown.

She said fear is what kept her from getting the procedure, but it was the love of her small grandkids that inspired her.

“I lost 13 years of my life. That is my biggest regret, letting fear keep me from it,” she said.

Her husband Johnny said it’s nice to finally enjoy music together once again. They recently went to a concert in Nashville.

“She said she can hear everything they are saying. It was loud in there and there was background noise, so this was a big test,” he said.

Weaver hopes her story can inspire someone else who has hearing loss, to go ahead and take the leap of faith.

Weaver said voices sounded almost robotic for the first few days, but they then became a lot more natural as time went on. She plans to get another implant in the other ear as soon as the doctor clears her.

Weaver said she is open to speaking with others who are considering getting the procedure done. You can reach Wendy at wkw3587@yahoo.com

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending a “block...
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Louisville block party
Alumni and fans comes together for football and food
Laney High community comes together for homecoming
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Orangeburg County traffic accident claims 1 person’s life
McCormick County Sheriff's Office
Drunk deputy rammed crash victims’ car, fired gun, officials say

Latest News

Brigadier General Paul Stanton, commanding general of Fort Gordon and the Cyber Center of...
One on One with Richard Rogers | Plans for Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center
One on One with Richard Rogers | Interview with Fort Gordon Commanding General
One on One with Richard Rogers | Interview with Fort Gordon Commanding General
Ironman 70.3 Augusta comes to an end
Ironman 70.3 Augusta comes to an end
Ironman 70.3
Ironman 70.3 Augusta comes to an end
Javon Bullard mugshot
UGA football player Javon Bullard arrested Sunday