Ga., S.C. leaders brace for expected hurricane later this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian later this week, Georgia activated a state emergency coordination center and South Carolina warned residents across the Palmetto State to be ready.

According to the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the storm is still strengthening and could become a Category 4 hurricane by Thursday. It’s expected to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.

In Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said while the models suggest that the storm will weaken before it hits Georgia, it could still cause severe weather damage for large parts of the Peach State.

“I urge my fellow Georgians to monitor this storm as it evolves and calmly take the necessary precautions to keep their families and neighbors safe, if the storm continues to intensify,” Kemp said.

Throughout the week, he said he’ll work with the experts “to ensure we leave nothing to chance.”

According to Kemp, officials plan to monitor the storm and make decisions as it develops.

Those in Ian’s path are encouraged to keep an eye on the forecast and visit https://gema.georgia.gov/hurricanes for tips.

In South Carolina

The South Carolina state government said residents should continue to monitor Ian because it could bring tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes to the state.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has notified key local and state agencies to be ready to respond if the need arises.

People in potentially vulnerable areas should review their plans and consider actions they will need to take if the storm threatens the state, state officials said. Everyone should keep track of the storm via local news media and follow updates from the National Hurricane Center, especially people in low-lying areas and along the coast.

“Much of what South Carolina experiences will depend on where and when Hurricane Ian makes landfall,” South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson said. “While we are not expecting the full force of a hurricane-strength storm, everyone in South Carolina, from the Upstate to the Midlands, the Pee Dee and the Lowcountry should be prepared to take personal safety precautions if advised to do so by your local emergency managers.”

The official 2022 South Carolina Hurricane Guide is available in English and Spanish at scemd.org.

