Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that happened years ago.(WBTV File)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Authorities say a man called police when he found his dogs playing with a human skull in his yard as he was leaving for work Friday.

WBRC reports the Jefferson County Coroner said the man found his dogs with the skull in a wooded residential area just before 10:15 a.m.

It is unknown where the dogs found the skull, but they are reportedly known to roam a nearby large, wooded area.

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that happened years ago.

No other remains have been found at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending a “block...
Victims ID’d in deadly Jefferson County block party shooting
Alumni and fans comes together for football and food
Laney High community comes together for homecoming
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Orangeburg County traffic accident claims 1 person’s life
McCormick County Sheriff's Office
Drunk deputy rammed crash victims’ car, fired gun, officials say

Latest News

First-time homebuyers
Inflation, rising prices leave first-time homebuyers with affordability hurdles
Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also...
Police officer dies during SWAT fitness test, department says
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden obtains Russian citizenship
One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a...
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shots fired report at Chicago PD office
Police officers help a man use a fake arrest to propose to his girlfriend.
Man makes ‘arresting’ proposal with the help of police