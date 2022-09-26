Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies arrest suspect in Josey High School shooting

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said Jamel Robinson, 19, is charged in connection to a...
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said Jamel Robinson, 19, is charged in connection to a shooting on Saturday.(wrdw)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Remembering the victims: More than 40 slain across CSRA in 5 months

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured two people at a Josey High School football gathering.

Jamel Robinson, 19, surrendered Monday at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

He was wanted in connection with a Sept. 17 shooting at a Josey High School post-game homecoming tailgate party.

He was wanted on two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm on school grounds, plus possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

EARLIER COVERAGE | Augusta high school football shootings: What we know

Marquis Devon Lee, 18, was arrested the day after the shooting on suspicion of having a weapon on school grounds, according to authorities.

The Josey shooting came just hours after a shooting outside a football game at Laney High School. Authorities say an argument in the stadium spilled into the parking lot, where shots were fired.

Those incidents came after someone was found with a gun at the Laney-Hephzibah game.

Richmond County is one of two big districts in the CSRA that haven’t tightened rules on students attending games. Some of the rules were launched before the shootings and some since then.

In the aftermath of the shootings as well as some threat scares at local schools, Richmond County Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw called on parents to stop the problem by keeping an eye on their kids’ behaviors.

Richmond County officials also vowed they were working to make sure football is safe but declined to cancel other schools’ homecoming events.

Laney’s homecoming went off without a hitch over this past weekend.

