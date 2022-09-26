Submit Photos/Videos
Daily rorecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Staying dry through Thursday. Below-average highs and increased rain chances to finish off the work week as Ian approaches.
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry weather can be expected today through early Thursday but based on Hurricane Ian’s current forecast path from the National Hurricane Center, we may get some rain from Ian’s remnants late Thursday through Saturday. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and then cool off to the upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will return to the 50s Monday night with 40s once again possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We are keeping a close eye on Ian as it poses a major threat to Florida this week. Impacts could extend towards the CSRA depending on the eventual track of this system. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Tropical Track
Tropical Track(WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

