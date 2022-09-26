Daily rorecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry weather can be expected today through early Thursday but based on Hurricane Ian’s current forecast path from the National Hurricane Center, we may get some rain from Ian’s remnants late Thursday through Saturday. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and then cool off to the upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will return to the 50s Monday night with 40s once again possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We are keeping a close eye on Ian as it poses a major threat to Florida this week. Impacts could extend towards the CSRA depending on the eventual track of this system. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Tropical Track (WRDW)

