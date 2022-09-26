Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday’s unofficial low of 45 degrees at Augusta Regional Airport was just 2 degrees shy of the record low for today of 43 set all the way back in 1896, but we will be experiencing a warming trend for the weekend into early next week. The next several days will be dry with no rain in the forecast until possibly Friday when the remnants of likely hurricane Ian may affect our area. Another cold front will pass through Georgia-Carolina Sunday night into Monday bringing another shot of cool fall air to the region beginning Monday night.

A front is approaching out area this evening which could help trigger a few clouds late today with a stray shower possible tonight. Low temperatures tonight with lows varying between the upper 60s in the southern CSRA to the upper 50s mainly north of I-20.

Dry weather can be expected Monday through Thursday of next week, but based on tropical cyclone Ian’s current forecast path from the National Hurricane Center, we may get some rain from Ian’s remnants late Thursday through Saturday. Highs Monday will reach the upper 80s and then cool off to the upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will return to the 50s Monday night with 40s once again possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We are keeping a close eye on Ian in as it poses a major threat to Florida this week. Impacts could extend towards the CSRA depending on the eventual track of this system. Keep it here for the latest updates.

