Bond granted to ex-teacher accused of inappropriate touch

By William Rioux
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Columbia County teacher Scott Hooker was granted a $25,000 bond Monday on charges of inappropriately touching a student in 2017.

He’ll have to wear an electronic monitoring device and can’t have contact in any way with the alleged victim, Madison Cooksey, or an alleged Burke County victim in a later case.

He will not be allowed to work or be in an educational setting. He will have an 8 p.m. curfew, and can’t consume no drugs and alcohol, and will have random screenings for drugs and alcohol.

He will not be allowed in child care facilities or facilities that have minors in them.

He will have no contact with any minors other than his family.

Earlier this month, Hooker pleaded not guilty.

Hooker was arrested about a few weeks ago, even though the school district was made aware of the incident five years ago.

Two months after Hooker was accused, the same student told officials he was intimidating her in the hallways.

After Hooker’s alleged sexual assault in 2017, he finished out his time at Evans High School in Columbia County before going to Richmond County and then Burke County.

