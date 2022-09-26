Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the Atlanta Braves to the White House on Monday.

The National League team is visiting the White House in celebration of its 2021 World Series victory.

They defeated the American League’s Houston Astros four games to two last fall.

It was Atlanta’s first World Series win since 1995.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending a “block...
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Louisville block party
Alumni and fans comes together for football and food
Laney High community comes together for homecoming
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Orangeburg County traffic accident claims 1 person’s life
McCormick County Sheriff's Office
Drunk deputy rammed crash victims’ car, fired gun, officials say

Latest News

3-year-old missing from Poinsett State Park found safe
3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in Poinsett State Park
The catfish was caught on Saturday in Stewart County, Tennessee.
‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record, wildlife officials say
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday,...
Italian voters shift sharply, reward Meloni’s far-right party