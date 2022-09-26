3 flights delayed after brief runway closure at Augusta airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three commercial flights were delayed Monday morning after the runway at Augusta Regional Airport had to be temporarily closed.

The closure happened after the landing gear failed for a single-engine plane around 9:15 a.m., according to a statement from the airport.

There were no cancellations but three flights were delayed.

After crews were safely able to clear the disabled plane from the runway, operations resumed.

There were no injuries.

