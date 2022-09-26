29-year-old killed in Screven County, 41st victim of CSRA surge

SYLVANIA, Ga. - A shooting victim in Screven County over the weekend became at least the 41st victim of a deadly crime surge that’s been sweeping the CSRA .

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday that its assistance was requested by the Screven’ County Sheriff’s Office after the shooting that occurred around 12:11 p.m. Sunday on Friendship Road about shots fired and two people being shot.

Roderick Denzell Jenkins, 29, was shot and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A young woman, age 19, was also shot and taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah, where she is stable, GBI said.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 800-597-8477, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

