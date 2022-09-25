Submit Photos/Videos
Victims ID’d in Jefferson County block party shooting

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending a “block...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending a “block party” in the Forrest Drive area in Louisville. One died.(Unsplash)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Remembering the victims: More than 30 slain in CSRA in 5 months

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Jefferson County on Saturday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s claimed more than 30 lives across the CSRA since mid-April.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending a “block party” in the Forrest Drive area in Louisville.

Antonyo Terrell Wicker, age 40 of Louisville, was pronounced dead at the Jefferson Hospital emergency room.

Two injured victims were transported to the Augusta Trauma Center and were stable, while the other injured victim was treated at Jefferson Hospital and released.

The other three victims were identified as Ricardo Jermaine Tarver Jr., age 19 of Wrens, Rhyheem Shydel Williams, age 29 of Louisville, and Tracie Morgan, age 47 of Louisville.

According to deputies, evidence found at the scene showed several weapons were fired, many times hitting the victims and several vehicles.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Louisville Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.

Deputies are asking for the community’s help in finding the people responsible.

Anyone with information, including photos and videos of the incident is encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-625-4014, or the GBI at 706-595-2575.

