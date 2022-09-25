Head on collision results in death of two people in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, said the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware of Staham Georgia, and Hassan Glasgow of Sandersville, Georgia.

The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line Freeway, near the the Jefferson County Line just before 9:00 PM Saturday night.

The accident was caused one driver travelling in the wrong lane hit the other driver head-on.

Multiple deputies and emergency responders responded to the accident.

Stick with News 12 as we work to bring updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.