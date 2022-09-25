Georgia officials activate operations center to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Georgia Brian Kemp announced that officials are ordering the activation of the State Operations Center to prepare for the impact that Tropical Storm Ian could have on the state.

According to the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tropical storm Ian is still strengthening and could become a Category 4 hurricane by Thursday. However, it is expected to weaken before making landfall on Thursday.

Kemp said while the models suggest that the storm will weaken before it hits Georgia, it could still cause severe weather damage for large parts of Georgia.

“I want to thank Director Stallings and his team, as well as our emergency management partners throughout the state who stand at the ready, ensuring Georgia is prepared for whatever this major storm system could bring,” said Governor Kemp. “I urge my fellow Georgians to monitor this storm as it evolves and calmly take the necessary precautions to keep their families and neighbors safe, if the storm continues to intensify. Throughout the week, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance.”

Officials described the State Operations Center as a coordination center where multiple agencies/organization can coordinate their efforts to respond to disasters or emergencies. They added that the center includes the state’s 24-hour warning system.

According to Kemp, officials plan to monitor the storm and make decisions as it develops. Those in Ian’s path are encouraged to keep an eye on the forecast and prepare.

