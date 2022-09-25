Submit Photos/Videos
Four people shot, one dead at Jefferson County “block party”

One person is dead following a shooting in Jefferson County on Saturday night.
One person is dead following a shooting in Jefferson County on Saturday night.(Pixabay)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a shooting in Jefferson County on Saturday night.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending a “block party” in the Forrest Drive area in Louisville.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the Jefferson Hospital emergency room.

Two victims were transported to the Augusta Trauma Center in stable condition, and the other victim was treated at Jefferson Hospital and released.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are not releasing the names of the victims at they time, but more than 100 people were attending the Block Party when the shooting happened.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, evidence found at the scene showed several weapons were fired ,many times hitting the victims and several vehicles.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Louisville Police Department, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding the people responsible.

Anyone with information, including photos and videos of the incident is encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-625-4014, or the GBI at 706-595-2575.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for any updates.

