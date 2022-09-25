Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures Sunday morning were about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday, and highs Sunday will be around 5 degrees warmer, so Sunday will definitely be a warm day ahead of the next cool front set to arrive late in the day Monday.

We are tracking a very weak disturbance just ahead of that front that may hold together just long enough to yield a stray shower this afternoon, and another disturbance could spark a few stray sprinkles Sunday night, but the only chance of meaningful rain during the next 7 days may be late in the week, as the remnants of tropical storm (soon to be hurricane) Ian move over the region late Thursday into Friday.

Sunday - Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 80s with winds from the west to southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of showers until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s with winds from the southwest at 2-5 mph.

Monday - Mostly sunny, breezy and seasonably warm with highs in the upper 80s. Winds from the west at 8-15 mph.

After a brief warm up Sunday and Monday, temperatures will be well below average Tuesday through Saturday with highs dropping from around 80 Tuesday into the 70s Wednesday through Saturday. Low temperatures could once again be in the upper 40s by Tuesday morning warming into the upper 50s by week’s end.

Dry weather can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday, then all eyes will be on tropical cyclone Ian for possible impacts here in the CSRA. If the current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center is within its current margin of error, we can expect a chance of rain beginning Thursday with heavy rain possible Friday and ending Saturday. Stay tuned to WRDW for updates as the forecast continues to evolve.

