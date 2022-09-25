Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

3 wounded in shooting at amusement park in Pennsylvania

A law enforcement officer walks past an EMS crew on the scene at Kennywood Park, an amusement...
A law enforcement officer walks past an EMS crew on the scene at Kennywood Park, an amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Mifflin, Pa. (AP) — Three people, including two teenagers, were wounded by gunfire late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival.

Allegheny County police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds in the gunfire shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin.

The man was treated and released and the two youths are listed as stable.

Authorities say an argument between two groups of teenagers prompted the shooting by a suspect described as a male wearing a mask and black hoodie.

Kennywood was celebrating the first night of its Phantom Fall Fest, scheduled to run through Oct. 16.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County
McCormick County Sheriff's Office
Drunk deputy rammed crash victims’ car, fired gun, arrest warrants allege
One person is dead following a shooting in Jefferson County on Saturday night.
Four people shot, one dead at Jefferson County “block party”
David Wilburn
Richmond County deputy arrested in domestic incident
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made

Latest News

(File)
Head on collision results in death of two people in Washington County
FILE - American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de...
Post Malone, experiencing ‘stabbing pain,’ postpones show
The National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to strengthen before moving over western...
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Prosecutors to begin Florida school shooter trial rebuttal