Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 6 highlights

By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 6. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.

Under the Lights
South Carolina high school football scores
Georgia high school football scores

MORE COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCormick County Sheriff's Office
Drunk deputy rammed crash victims’ car, fired gun, arrest warrants allege
Columbia County School District Police
Evans High School student arrested, charged with sexual battery
David Wilburn
Richmond County deputy arrested in domestic incident
Valarie Forrest, 34
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made

Latest News

South Carolina high school scoreboard
South Carolina high school football scores
Georgia high school scoreboard
Georgia high school football scores
Barnwell football
Barnwell looks to remain unbeaten against Silver Bluff
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 6 highlights
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 6 highlights