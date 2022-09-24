Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

River, race officials check water temperatures for Ironman swimmers

By Sydney Hood
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ironman is almost here, as athletes come to compete in swimming, cycling, and running in downtown Augusta.

Businesses are preparing for the large crowds, and some roads are closing, but the savannah river keeper is making sure the river is good for swimmers as well.

The event is Sunday, but officials are already testing the water ahead of it. We don’t know the test results yet, but the race actually starts with a one-point two-mile swim, so they want to make sure the river is safe.

Dmitry Ponomariov went for a swim Friday afternoon, preparing for Ironman.

Weekend soft opening set for for Fifth Street pedestrian bridge

“Training, bicycles, swimming, running, seven times a week nonstop,” he said.

In just a couple of days, he’ll take that non-stop training and jump into the water with thousands of other Ironman competitors.

But before he dives in, Truck Carlson with Veterans for Clean Water is checking to make sure it is safe to swim in.

“Good water doesn’t have to be clear. Because if it’s healthy water, it means it can hold a good amount of oxygen, and it has enough nutrients to feed the aquatic life,” he said.

He’s testing the water for E. coli.

MORE | Roadway roundup: Ironman to affect drivers this weekend

“E. coli is a great thing. We’ve got it in our gut. Every animal has it in them, but too much of a good thing isn’t so good. So, when the E. coli gets to a certain level, it becomes a warning that it might be unsafe to swim,” said Carlson.

While the official test results won’t come in for another 24 hours, he’s not worried.

“The water quality has been fabulous all week. I do not expect that to change. We didn’t really have any rain. Nice, cool morning temperatures. So, I expect that order to be just fine,” said Carlson.

Fine conditions prove to be a plus for swimmers.

Downtown Augusta prepares for Ironman competition

Ponomariov said: “The water is very nice. I’m stretching my wetsuit, so I’ll be all set for Sunday.”

Both river and race officials were also checking out the temperature of the water.

If it’s over 76.1 degrees, those swimmers will have the option of wearing a wet suit. Friday’s reading was 75.2 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a suspicious death Sept. 21, 2022, of Castleton Court in Augusta.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death
Columbia County School District Police
Evans High School student arrested, charged with sexual battery
Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Sept. 21 in Augusta at...
Robbers strike pair of convenience stores in Augusta
McCormick County Sheriff's Office
Drunk deputy rammed crash victims’ car, fired gun, arrest warrants allege
Valarie Forrest, 34
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Latest News

Savannah riverkeeper checks water for Ironman swimmers
Savannah riverkeeper checks water for Ironman swimmers
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 6 highlights
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 6 highlights
Barnwell looks to remain unbeaten against Silver Bluff
Barnwell looks to remain unbeaten against Silver Bluff
New Musketeers culture under Head Coach Sammons
New Musketeers culture under Head Coach Sammons