One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.

The car, a 2008 Pontiac, was going south on U.S. 301 when the vehicle crossed the median and over turned in a ditch.

Five people were in the car at the time of the accident.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital, while the other four people were transported to several different hospitals, including Prisma Health where two victims were flown after the crash.

Of the two flown to Prisma Health, one victim died days later due to their injuries from the accident.

We have reached out the Orangeburg County Coroner’s office for more information on that victim.

This accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and SCHP’s Multi- Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

