Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New Musketeers culture under Head Coach Sammons

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Under the Lights
Georgia high school football scores
South Carolina high school football scores

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In class 3A, the Academy of Richmond County is off to a 3-1 start, and they’ve been impressive.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the Musketeers, so we went over to find out what’s different about this year’s team.

“It’s a humbling experience, being at the top and then having a bad season and come back this year, our coaches are having a great game plan,” said Senior Grady Noegel.

One message, one game at a time.

MORE | Aquinas player looks to bring awareness on and off football field

“Forget about it, play the next down and think about the next game,” he said.

The Musketeers have been fighting their way through the gauntlet. A 2020 region title run quickly flipped into a losing one in 2021. It didn’t stop there.

Offensive Coordinator David Sammons was named head coach this offseason.

“I told them regardless of the situation, regardless of the win and loss record, I’m going to love them. Loving the guys as people first, loving the coaches as people first. You can’t coach and you can’t get on a kid if they don’t trust you or if they don’t know that they love you,” said Sammons.

MORE | Optimism grows around Laney High’s homecoming security changes

It all starts in practice.

“It all starts in practice. I’ve been here for five years, they are probably the best practice group we’ve ever had. They love hitting, they love going at each other and competing. And that was my big thing, how can we make practice as competitive as possible? Because that’s where you win ballgames. You don’t win with a crowd in the stands, you win out there on the practice field and buying into practice and buying into being competitive,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCormick County Sheriff's Office
Drunk deputy rammed crash victims’ car, fired gun, arrest warrants allege
Columbia County School District Police
Evans High School student arrested, charged with sexual battery
David Wilburn
Richmond County deputy arrested in domestic incident
Valarie Forrest, 34
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made

Latest News

South Carolina high school scoreboard
South Carolina high school football scores
Georgia high school scoreboard
Georgia high school football scores
Under the Lights
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 6 highlights
Barnwell football
Barnwell looks to remain unbeaten against Silver Bluff
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 6 highlights
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 6 highlights