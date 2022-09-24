Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday’s unofficial low of 45 degrees at Augusta Regional Airport was just 2 degrees shy of the record low for today of 43 set all the way back in 1896, but we will be experiencing a warming trend for the weekend into early next week. The next several days will be dry with no rain in the forecast until possibly Friday when the remnants of likely hurricane Ian may affect our area. Another cold front will pass through Georgia-Carolina Sunday night into Monday bringing another shot of cool fall air to the region beginning Monday night.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the 5:00 a.m. forecast advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center for tropical storm Ian.

Skies will stay sunny Saturday as high pressure builds into the region. Highs will be several degrees cooler than average in the lower 80s with light and variable winds.

Temperatures will cool off quite nicely again Saturday night, although it will not be quite as cool as last night. Lows will be in the middle 50s with calm winds.

Mostly sunny skies can be expected again Sunday with warmer high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. It will be breezy Sunday ahead of the next cold front as it moves in Sunday night. This will bring us a few clouds late Sunday and a stray shower is possible Sunday night.

Dry weather can be expected Monday through Thursday of next week, but based on tropical cyclone Ian’s current forecast path from the National Hurricane Center, we may get some rain from Ian’s remnants late Thursday through Saturday. Highs Monday will reach the upper 80s and then cool off to the upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will return to the 50s Monday night with 40s once again possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

