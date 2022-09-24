Barnwell looks to remain unbeaten against Silver Bluff

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell has a proud tradition of racking up wins on the gridiron, and this year is no different.

We caught up with the Warhorses, who are looking to remain unbeaten.

A season of perfection, but Friday is a tough test for Barnwell with a rivalry game against Silver Bluff.

Barnwell’s Head Coach Dwayne Garrick says this is a big one for this community.

“Our kids realize that they know that is a big game for communities. These guys work together. You know, they play golf on the weekends together and all that kind of stuff,” he said.

Separated by 30 minutes, it’s all about being the best in the area.

Senior Running Back Tyler Smith said: “It means a lot. It’s bragging rights to be honest.”

Silver Bluff isn’t only their rival, but also the team that ended the season for them last year.

Senior Wide Receiver Clay Pender said: “It did leave a sour taste in our mouth, losing twice and the one making us hang up our cleats, but we’re out for revenge.”

Smith and Pender saw the team become one through the loss.

“It was a tough loss, a tough pill to swallow. Taking that L really brought us closer. Now we know what we gotta do to get back there,” said Smith.

Getting back and doing everything it takes to not let it slip away.

Pender said: “I made a comment to the seniors coming up this year, that’s not going to happen again. We’re going to do it this year.”

Garrick knows what they have to do to get revenge.

“Hope our kids play well to come out. Play fast, and if we play what we can, the way we’re capable of playing, I think we’ll be okay,” he said.

