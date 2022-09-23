Wilkes County 17-year-old shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a Washington teenager.

Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Curry was being held in Wilkes County jail awaiting a bond hearing.

On Wednesday at 6:22 pm, Tre’Vontae Gray, 17, who was being treated for injuries sustained during the shooting incident died at an Augusta area hospital.

Asked if Curry is suspected of firing the shot that killed Gray, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Pat Morgan responded: “We are still investigating to determine that information.”

From left: Cornelious Burley and Kiwanis Curry Jr. (Contributed)

Gray’s body will be transported to the GBI crime lab where a medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

On Monday at 1:42 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired around Ashley Drive and Baltimore Road.

Once deputies arrived, they found a 2021 Honda Accord parked at the intersection of the road that was hit by gunfire. Deputies found Gray inside the car, shot at least once.

Deputies later learned that a second occupant in the car, Cornelious Burley, 17, of Washington, was taken by private vehicle to Piedmont Athens Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound.

Investigators discovered the Honda Accord and a 2007 Ford Explorer, also found in the area at the time of the shooting incident, had been hit by gunfire. The occupant of the Ford Explorer was not injured during the incident.

When Burley was released from the hospital, he was taken to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, where he was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

