SLED investigating deputy in McCormick County

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a McCormick County deputy.

On Wednesday around 8 p.m., the deputy was involved in what the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office called a “serious incident” in the Troy community.

It is believed by investigators the incident started in Greenwood County.

The deputy has been terminated.

“As protocol and a matter of transparency, anytime a deputy is involved in a serious incident, it is our practice to call the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for an independent investigation,” the sheriff’s agency said in a statement.

We expect to get more information later on this developing story, so check WRDW.com for updates.

