Saluda raccoon is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet

Tico the racoon lives in Saluda.
Tico the racoon lives in Saluda.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SALUDA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A rescued raccoon from South Carolina is vying for the title of America’s Favorite Pet — and a prize to help the nonprofit he represents.

He and his owner Jane live in Saluda.

Wildlife Rehab of Greenville rescued Tico as a baby after the raccoon was hit by a car.

Due to his injuries, Tico can’t be released back into the wild but he had become an ambassador for the organization, teaching the public about wildlife.

Tico, a rescued racoon, is in the running to be America's Favorite Pet.
Tico, a rescued racoon, is in the running to be America's Favorite Pet.

The winner of America’s Favorite Pet earns a spread in InTouch Magazine and $10,000. Tico and his owner Jane will donate the prize money to Wildlife Rehab of Greenville in order to help more injured and orphaned animals across the state if he wins.

To vote for Tico for America’s Favorite Pet, click here. Votes can be cast daily. Tico is now in the Top 5 for America’s Favorite Pet.

